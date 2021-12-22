MILLY BEAUTY PRODUCTS DEFEND THEIR MAGICAL JUICE

Milly Beauty products have clarified that their magical juice the Milly Multi-Purpose Juice is not an illegal product as insinuated.

In a statement issued to the media today, the company disclosed that the home grown product is not a lightening cream nor oil but rather a herbal supplement.

The company further stated that the product was subject to the Zambia Bureau of Standards analysis, ZAMRA and Ministry of Health Food and Drug control in accordance with the laws of Zambia.

Milly Beauty Products stated that by a report test 1-0013(ISO/1EC 17025 SADCAS) dated 4th October 2019, ZABS through Mr. H. Manda, a senior Laboratory Analyst approved the juice after an extensive laboratory analysis.

The company explained that management thereafter submitted the juice to ZAMRA who upon further engagement advised the company to change the label on the package and register it as a food supplement which the company did and proceeded to trade.

The company said since the matter is already in court, it shall through its lawyers avail documentary evidence to support its assertions and prove the company’s innocence.

Yesterday, SOCIALITE Mirriam Namusokwe popularly known as Milly Beauty was arrested by a combined team of Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and Police.

The 40 year old was picked alongside two others aged 32 and 25 for selling a Multi Purpose Juice that claims to cure all sorts of life threatening diseases including heart failure and diabetes.

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu has confirmed the arrest of the trio who reside in Chamba Valley.

She says the three have been jointly charged for placement of medicines on the market without ZAMRA approval.