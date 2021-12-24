Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Eng. Charles Milupi has appointed the Board for the Road Development Agency (RDA).

The Minister has appointed the RDA board in exercise of the powers vested in him under Part II, Section 6 of the Public Roads Act No. 12 of 2002.

Eng. Milupi has directed the new RDA Board, which will be Chaired by Mr. Mulchanda Kuntawala, to perform its duties as prescribed by the law.

“I urge the new RDA Board to actualize the directive by His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia to ensure that road works are procured at the correct price, delivered to prescribed quality and in a timely manner.” Eng. Milupi has said

The Minister has further wished the new RDA Board members all the success as they take up their positions and perform their duties.

He has said that the RDA is an important and strategic national institution which is key to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

The appointed individuals to serve on the RDA Board are;

I. Mr. Mulchand Y. Kuntawala – Chairperson (Independent)

II. Mr. Mulilo D. Kabesha SC – Member (Attorney General)

III. Eng. Erasmus M. Chilundika – Member (Engineering Institution of Zambia)

IV. Mrs. Ngoza C. Munthali – Member (Ministry of local Government and Rural Development)

V. Eng. Clive Khan – Member (Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development)

VI. Ms. Namwaka Nachilongo – Member (Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics)

VII. Mr. Musokotwane Sichizuwe – Member (Ministry of Finance and National Planning)

VIII. Eng. George Manyele – Ex Officio (Road Development Agency)

IX. Eng. Wallece Mumba – Ex Officio (National Road Fund Agency), and

X. Mr. Gladwell Banda – Ex Officio (National Road Transport and Safety Agency)

The RDA board was dissolved on 23rd September 2021. MIHUD/PRO