MINE TRADE UNIONS DISPUTE CLAIMS THE SECTOR CREATED OVER 30,000 JOBS IN NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE



By Michael Kaluba



The Mine Workers Union of Zambia -MUZ- and the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers -NUMAW-, which represent close to 35,000 members between them, have disputed claims that the mining sector created over 30,000 jobs in the North Western Province last year.





North Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu on Thursday announced that over 30,000 jobs were created in the mining sector last year, following the reopening of mines and expansion projects such as Kalengwa mine, Kasenseli gold mine and the Lumwana super pit expansion project.





However, NUMAW President Saul Simujika has questioned the accuracy of this figure and believes that the 30,000 may actually represent the total workforce of the entire mining sector in the province, as opposed to new jobs created last year alone.





Mr. Simujika acknowledges that the revamping of the sector has brought a significant number of new jobs to the province, with more expected this year but emphasizes that the claim of 30,000 new jobs last year should be revisited.





And MUZ President Joseph Chewe shares similar concerns, stating that while the province is experiencing an economic boom in the mining sector, his union is reluctant to agree that 30,000 jobs were created last year until it conducts an audit.



PHOENIX NEWS