MINE WORKER UNIONS DEFENDED FOR BACKTRACKING SUPPORT FOR RETURN OF VEDANTA

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has defended the mine-worker unions on both their U-turn to support the return of Vedanta to Konkola Copper Mines –KCM- and their assertion that the mine is failing to meet production with workers having no tasks.

Mr. Sinkamba tells Phoenix News that most stakeholders made decisions or comments on placing KCM under liquidation without understanding the legal implications of such a move but believes that the unions, who were at the forefront of supporting the ousting of Vedanta resources from Zambia, are now well informed.

He is of the view that both the previous and the latest decision taken by the unions on Vedanta at KCM were not influenced by the position of either the former regime or the incumbent government but based on facts obtained regarding the plight of the mine and its future.

And Mr. Sinkamba has castigated KCM provisional liquidator Celine Nair for issuing a defensive statement against three mine-worker unions who on Monday highlighted that the mine is failing to meet production, planning requirements and having workers reporting for work without any tasks due to a lack of funding.

Mr. Sinkamba says the statement issued by Ms. Nair seemed to only focus on safeguarding her personal interests as a receiver as opposed to national interests, fighting unions who understand technical aspects of mining and has advised government to quicken the process to restore KCM and avoid further deterioration of the asset.

PHOENIX NEWS