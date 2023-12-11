MINERS ADVISED TO REFUSE WORK IF A MINING COMPANY FAILS TO GUARANTEE SAFETY

By Michael Kaluba

The Mine-Workers Union of Zambia-MUZ has encouraged employees in the mining sector to refuse any work activities in an unsafe environment and has promised to protect miners who decline to work on this account.

MUZ President Joseph Chewe tells Phoenix News that workers have a right to work and demand a safe working environment, and that they must refuse to work when it is unsafe, especially since their lives are at stake.

Zambia has recorded more than 16 fatalities this year alone, due to mining accidents away from those deemed illegal, with some as a result of the respective mines’ failure to provide a safe environment.

Mr. Chewe says safety in mining remains a priority and has called on the mines safety department to enhance monitoring while challenging mine owners to invest in a safe working environment for the miners before enjoying production.

