MINES MINISTER ASSURES LOCAL SUPPLIERS AS MOPANI, KCM SETTLE PAYMENTS



Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has reassured local suppliers and contractors that Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) are working to clear outstanding payments following recent protests.





In Parliament, Mr. Kabuswe stated that the government is actively engaging with both companies to ensure timely payments.





He explained that Mopani faced financial difficulties due to a 57-day smelter shutdown and oxygen plant failure, but a $130 million injection from its strategic partner, International Resource Holdings (IRH), is helping clear debts.





At KCM, which returned to Vedanta Resources in August 2024, local suppliers have received $69.1 million, while foreign suppliers paid $7.27 million.





The mine has cleared debts under a repayment scheme, settling most of its $407 million liquidation debt.





Kabuswe dismissed protester claims, stating some contracts were canceled due to substandard materials they supplied.



