MINES MINISTER CASTIGATES ORGANIZATIONS CALLING FOR REMOVAL OF VEDANTA FROM KCM





Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has described as mere politicking calls by some organizations for government to find another investor to run Konkola Copper Mine -KCM





Some Civil Society Organizations are calling on government to find another investor to run KCM alleging that Vedanta resources has failed to improve the mine since taking over operations in July last year.





But Mr. Kabuswe has reminded those calling for a new investor at KCM that Vedanta in its five months at the mine has adhered to the shareholders’ agreement and the implementation agreement.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kabuswe has challenged the organizations calling for the replacement of Vedanta to always research or seek clarification on certain issues before making misleading statements on matters that even themselves do not understand.



PN