MINES MINISTER PAUL KABUSWE REFUSES TO MAKE AVAILABLE DOCUMENTS IN THE MOPAN – IHR OF DUBAI DEAL

THE MINISTER OF MINES REFUSES TO RELEASE DOCUMENTS OF MOPANI MINE & DUBAI IRH SALE DEAL

*Update on Mopani Court Case: Miles Sampa vs the Minister of Mines & the AG*





Our lawyer asked the Constitution Court to compel the Minister of Mines to present to the Court the following:



1. Board Minutes of the Dubai IRH to acquire or obtain management rights for Mopani Mine in Zambia

2. ⁠Board Minutes for ZCCM-IH authorizing the deal to give Mopani mine to Dubai IRH

2. ⁠Given that Mopani mine is a listed company, a copy of transaction authorization from the Securities Exchange of Zambia (SEC).



3. ⁠Given the value of Mopani Mines is above K70M, a copy of transaction authorization from the the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC)



4. ⁠Any other mandatory documents of the Mopani Mine acquisition by IRH



*Current Development*

* In the affidavit attached dated 5th March 2025 signed by the Mines Minister, he has objected to being made provide the requested documents which ideally are public documents of National interest as Mopani Mine was a public asset until before this deal took place.



* ⁠We however await the Court’s ruling on the particular matter of the Minister refusing to avail the requested documents.



MBS07.03.2025