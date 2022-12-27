MINIMUM WAGE FOR MAIDS, CLEANERS, GARDEN BOYS GO UP FROM K993 TO K1300

GOVERNMENT HAS INCREASED MINIMUM WAGE FOR DOMESTIC, SHOP KEEPERS AND GENERAL WORKERS

Labour and Social security Minister BRENDA TAMBATAMBA says the upward Revision of the minimum wage was arrived at after consultations with tripartite constituencies and other key stakeholders.

Mrs. TAMBATAMBA says the minimum wage for domestic workers has been revised from 993 Kwacha 60 Ngwee to 1,300 Kwacha.