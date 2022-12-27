MINIMUM WAGE FOR MAIDS, CLEANERS, GARDEN BOYS GO UP FROM K993 TO K1300

GOVERNMENT HAS INCREASED MINIMUM WAGE FOR DOMESTIC, SHOP KEEPERS AND GENERAL WORKERS
Labour and Social security Minister BRENDA TAMBATAMBA says the upward Revision of the minimum wage was arrived at after consultations with tripartite constituencies and other key stakeholders.
Mrs. TAMBATAMBA says the minimum wage for domestic workers has been revised from 993 Kwacha 60 Ngwee to 1,300 Kwacha.
For small businesses, this is not affordable. Jobs will be lost.
Dreamers in power with no facts on the ground
If guards even get K1700 now, I will be pleasantly surprised.
The reality on the ground is as different as kachasu and Coca Cola: if anyone ,starting from Mrs Tambatamba to all her subordinates in MOL , even bothered to carry out an on-the-spot survey with shopping mall parking lot Guards who are employed by well-known security firms, they will discover that the going rate is from K700. Which is oft-times rarely paid on time!
The fact that they are constantly begging for “ya ka drink” even though they are employed full-time tells you everything you need to know of the fallacy of K1700/month!!
This government has no clue of what it’s doing. They’re simply assuming everyone with a maid is either a well established business person or a politically linked person with lot’s of contracts.
Don’t these people know that even a female nurse (whose salary you’ve frugally tried to increase) has a maid?. That nurse is buying expensive load shedded power, she’s paying ever increasing transport to and from work every day, don’t forget the over priced food commodities. At the end of the day she’s getting a mare K6,000 if not less.
If this government wants to be distributing income to the underprivileged in this manner why not start by adjusting your civil servants salaries by K1,500(just for the domestic workforce’s sake).?
PF even though turned into criminals had to adjusted salaries by over 100% in most departments. This was justifiable even when they were revisiting the SI.
My gardener has always worked from Monday to Saturday half-day for K 993. With the increment to K 1, 300, he will be working for three days in a week. Divide K 1, 300 by 30 days in a month, you get K43 per working day. Then you multiply K 43 by 12 days, that comes to K520. That will be my new pay for my gardener for 12 days in a month. The other days of the week he will have to look for another employer to give him the balance of K780 for him to earn K 1, 300 since I have not gotten a salary increment.