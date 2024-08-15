MINING EXPERT URGES GOVT TO FIND ANOTHE INVESTOR TO RUN KCM

…says Vedanta cannot be trusted with the current affairs at the firm

MINING Expert Jacob Mwanza has urged the government to consider finding another investor to run Konkola Copper Mines Plc.

Eng Mwanza says Vedanta has proved that it has no capacity to run such a giant mining firm.

He told journalists in Kitwe that the workers have complained of not being paid the full K2500 one off payment as promised by Vedanta before it took over the operations of the mine.

He said some workers have been paid as low as K1, 000 contrary to the promise made by the investor.

Eng Mwanza also said only a few contractors and suppliers have been paid their dues owed by KCM meaning that the investor is not financially stable to manage the mining firm.

“They are failing to honor their commitment of paying K2, 500 one off payment to the KCM workers, how can we believe that they will inject the over US$1.1 billion mine recapitalization? The new dawn administration must open eyes and see what is good for that asset. Otherwise, we have not solved the problem at KCM,” he said.

“Take time to interact with the workers at KCM, you will understand that the problem has not been solved. Management seems to care less about the welfare of the workers and the mine itself. We need to protect such assets as a country if we are to improve our economy.”

Eng Mwanza since urged Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe and line ministries to take Keen interest in the issues being raised at the mine.