MINISTER CONDEMNS NAKACINDA’S GENOCIDE CLAIMS AS INCENDIARY AND IRRESPONSIBLE



Health Minister Elijah Muchima has admonished Patriotic Front (PF) faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda for his recent allegations that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration is intentionally distributing toxic mealie meal through ZNS’ Eagle Milling with the aim of harming citizens. Nakacinda’s claims suggest that the government is engaging in deliberate genocide in order to reduce the population.



Mr. Muchima addressed Nakacinda’s contentious allegations regarding aflatoxins present in mealie meal, asserting that such statements are a misuse of politics and may dangerously incite the public.



Nakacinda had further alleged that corrupt dealings between selected millers, Ministry of Health officials, and State House officials have prevented the general public from accessing crucial information related to the safety of mealie meal.



In response, the Minister denounced Nakacinda’s incendiary claims, emphasizing that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. He called for responsible dialogue and factual discussion in addressing concerns regarding public health and safety.