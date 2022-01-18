MINISTER DEFENDS WIFE’S APPOINTMENT AT ZESCO

Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Eng. Collins Nzovu writes;

The media needs to be responsible and not incite hatred against public servants. The Managing Director and all new directors at Zesco are previously Zesco employees who are highly qualified but were victimised because of alleged belonging to the opposition.

Shesippie Banda Nzovu is a Zambian, highly qualified for the job and with the necessary requisite experience to run the department suffered the same fate.

Shesippie Banda Nzovu is not a new person at ZESCO or in this department she has just been reinstated. The cream is back to Zesco and watch the space, Zesco will start performing again

This lady despite her high credentials suffered because of her acquired name, should she continue suffering because of the same name? isnt she a qualified zambian with the necessary experience?