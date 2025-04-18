MINISTER DEFENDS ZAMBIA’S SECURITY LAWS AND SAFETY REPUTATION



Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, described as unfortunate any suggestions that Zambia was not a safe destination following the newly amended and assented Cyber Crimes Act and Cyber Security Act.



In a statement to Byta FM News, he maintained that Zambia remained one of the safest investment and holiday destinations in the world.



He noted that, like any responsible nation, Zambia had a solemn duty to safeguard her sovereignty and ensure the security of her citizens.



He explained that security agencies across the world had the authority and responsibility to intercept any communication deemed hostile to national interests, adding that such measures should not be viewed as intrusive.



Mwiimbu reassured foreign visitors, investors and tourists that there was no reason to fear coming to Zambia, especially for those without criminal intent.



He further emphasised that the new laws were designed to protect the rights of all individuals residing in or planning to visit the country.