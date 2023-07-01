Minister disputes allegations of UPND involvement in Precious Magande’s release from Mukobeko Maximum Prison on August 9, 2021

The Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has vehemently denied allegations that the UPND Administration recommended the release of Precious Hamululi, also known as Precious Magande, from Mukobeko Maximum Prison on August 9, 2021.

Ms. Hamululi, a self-confessed ex-convict, recently shared her story with a private tabloid and a social media podcast, detailing how she embezzled $1.2 million from a high-ranking official of the then ruling Patriotic Front party in 2019.

Minister Mwiimbu categorically stated that these allegations are baseless, as the UPND Administration was not in power during the mentioned period. He firmly rejected a recent report published in a private tabloid claiming that the UPND Administration had facilitated Ms. Hamululi’s release.

However, Minister Mwiimbu confirmed that Ms. Hamululi, who had been serving a three-year prison sentence since February 2020, met all the amnesty conditions that justified her release from prison on August 9, 2021.

In a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka today, Minister Mwiimbu clarified the matter, stating, “The allegations suggesting the involvement of the UPND Administration in the release of Ms. Hamululi are entirely false. It should be noted that her release was based solely on meeting the predetermined amnesty conditions, and it had nothing to do with any political influence.”

The Minister further urged the public to rely on accurate information and not be swayed by misleading reports. He emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that all releases from prisons are carried out in accordance with the law and established protocols.