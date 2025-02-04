Minister Gayton McKenzie calls for measured response to Trump’s criticism of South Africa



Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie has called for a measured response to US President Donald Trump’s views on South Africa.



While acknowledging the discomfort many feel about Trump’s comments, McKenzie emphasized the need for “cool heads” and less ego in the current situation.



He cautioned that the issue at hand is not a mere political debate but one that could result in widespread unemployment and even loss of life if mishandled.



McKenzie argued that while many are upset by Trump’s interference, the reality is more complex. He pointed out that when a country’s largest trading partner is involved, it has a legitimate right to voice concerns. “When a man pays some of your bills and disagrees with your behavior, he has the right to ask, intervene, or even instruct,” McKenzie said, acknowledging the uncomfortable truth.



He urged those critical of Trump’s stance to reflect on South Africa’s economic reality. “Start opening your wallets,” he suggested, highlighting that the nation, despite its wealth, still relies heavily on foreign aid and trade.



McKenzie called for a shift from dependency to production, stressing the importance of strengthening ties with South Africa’s major economic partners.



The minister also criticized those who push a narrative of land reform, pointing out that while land ownership remains concentrated among white South Africans, there has been little action to address this. He warned that arrogance could lead to dire consequences, especially given the country’s sky-high unemployment rate.



McKenzie concluded by urging leaders to come together and resolve the issue through dialogue, prioritizing reality over ideological rhetoric.