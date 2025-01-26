MINISTER HON. GARY NKOMBO PAYS COURTESY CALL ON PARAMOUNT CHIEF CHITIMUKULU

25th JANUARY, 2025

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gary Nkombo, MP, on the 24th January, 2025 paid a courtesy call on paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people in Kasama.



The Minister was accompanied by Northern Province Minister Hon. Lenard Mbao, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Mighty Mumba, and other senior Government officials.



The courtesy call follows the launch of 14 District Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) for Northern and Luapula Provinces, which took place on 24th January, 2025. The IDPs are designed to drive development at the local level and promote decentralized government and community-driven development.



During the meeting, Hon. Nkombo discussed the importance of IDPs in driving development at the local level and sought Paramount Chief Chitimukulu’s Support in ensuring the successful implementation of those plans.



Paramount Chief Chitimukulu welcomed the Minister’s initiative and pledged this support for the IDPs, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to drive development in the region.



The Minister’s courtesy call is part of a broader effort to engage stakeholders and promote a coordinated approach to development planning and implementation.



The courtesy call was aimed at strengthening partnerships with traditional leaders and other stakeholders to promote decentralized governance and community-driven development.



