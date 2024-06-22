MINISTER MUCHIMA VOWS TO PROSECUTE OFFICERS ISSUING TITLE DEEDS IN NATIONAL PARKS

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima has issued a stern warning against officers issuing title deeds in national parks, pledging to prosecute those responsible.

LUSAKA, June 22 — Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima has announced a crackdown on officers issuing illegal title deeds in national parks, vowing to prosecute those found liable. This announcement comes as part of broader investigations into land encroachment in Multi Facility Economic Zones (MFEZ) areas, with illegal structures set to be demolished.

Minister Muchima emphasized that no one will be exempt from prosecution, regardless of their affiliation or status. He commended the National Parks and Wildlife Authority for their efforts in protecting game parks and warned that encroachers will face consequences.

“No one will be spared from prosecution, regardless of their affiliation or status,” Muchima asserted. He further expressed his determination to prevent “UPND Cadres” from damaging the reputation of the New Dawn Administration, noting that investigations are ongoing into how these individuals obtained title deeds on ungazetted land.

Minister Muchima confirmed that investigative officers have been deployed to Lusaka City Council and Kafue City Council to examine the extent of the issue. Earlier this week, the Department of National Parks and Wildlife visited the national park and issued warnings to developers encroaching on protected lands.

The minister’s crackdown aims to protect Zambia’s natural resources and uphold the rule of law. “We are committed to ensuring that our national parks and protected areas remain intact and free from illegal encroachments,” Muchima stated.

This robust stance against illegal land dealings underscores the government’s dedication to safeguarding the country’s natural heritage and ensuring that development is carried out responsibly and legally.

