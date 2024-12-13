MINISTER OF COMMERCE WARNS AGAINST POLITICS OVERRIDING PROFESSIONALISM IN MARKETING



Zambia Institute of Marketing (ZIM) President Mwewa Besa, has emphasized the need for enhanced marketing practices to drive economic growth in Zambia.



Speaking during the Zambia Institute of Marketing conference in Kitwe, Mr. Besa noted that effective marketing is critical to the success of any business, and ultimately, to the growth of the national economy.



Speaking at the same event, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga lamented the tendency of politics overshadowing professionalism in various fields, including marketing.



However, Mr. Mulenga warned that politics can sometimes override professionalism, leading to a situation where marketers are not able to effectively utilize their skills and expertise.



The Minister further noted the need for marketers to make their voices heard and take their rightful place in shaping the country’s economy.



The conference, which was held under the theme “Zambia’s Land linked Position: Harnessing Economic Growth through Regional Integration,” brought together over 200 marketing professionals, industry experts, and business leaders.



Mafken FM