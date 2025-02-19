From singing to Witnessing!



Minister of Energy’s Announcement Sparks Controversy in Parliament…



18.02.25



In a shocking turn of events, the Minister of Energy left both Parliament and the public stunned when he announced on the floor that, in his official capacity, he had signed an agreement on behalf of the government with a power company.





However, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, the Member of Parliament for Shiwang’andu, quickly rose on a point of order, accusing the Minister of overstepping his authority.





Hon. Kampyongo reminded the Energy Minister that it was not within the purview of a minister to personally undertake such obligations. He pointed out that the Ministry of Energy has a controlling officer responsible for these duties, and the country also has a power utility company with a full-fledged board tasked with such responsibilities.





“Minister, I hope you understand that you have just confessed to abusing your power, not only to this House but to the nation at large,” Kampyongo said.



“As you may be aware, the country has a utility company with a full-fledged board that is mandated to undertake such activities. Madam Speaker, we would like the Minister to clarify his statement or consult with his predecessor next to him, as we need to follow up on this matter.”





Following Hon. Kampyongo’s intervention, the Minister of Energy retracted his earlier statement, stating that he had only witnessed the signing of the agreement, rather than signing it himself