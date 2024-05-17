MINISTER OF JUSTICE MULAMBO HAIMBE DISMISSES ALLEGATIONS THAT HE IS DRAWING DOUBLE SALARY FOR ACTING AS MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MINISTER of Justice Mulambo Haimbe has negated allegations that he is drawing a double salary for acting as minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Meanwhile, Mr Haimbe says a diaspora web portal will accelerate information flow between Government and those living abroad.

Following the resignation of Kapiri Mposhi Member of Parliament as minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on December 26 last year, President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Mr Haimbe to act in that role with effect from December 28, 2023.

On Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast show yesterday, Mr Haimbe phoned in to counter comments by the programme’s hosts and some callers that he is getting a double pay. “We need to be factual when giving information to the public.

“Just to remove the misconception around remuneration of an acting person in my capacity; there is no double salary, there is no allowance. It’s purely a service,” he said.

ZDM