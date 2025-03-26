MINISTER OF JUSTICE PRINCESS KASUNE EXPECTED TO DELIVER A MINISTERIAL STATEMENT ON PROPOSED CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS





Yesterday Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA announced that Justice Minister PRINCESS KASUNE will this week present selected clauses proposed for amendment and the roadmap.





She writes………



As your Minister of Justice, I’m committed to ensuring that our constitution serves the best interests of our citizens. Your input and participation in this debate are crucial in shaping the future of our nation.