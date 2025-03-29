MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS SEEKS AMICABLE RESOLUTION TO FAZ AGM STALEMATE

Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Nkandu, has urged calm among football stakeholders amidst the stalled Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Nkandu assured that the government will engage with aggrieved parties to resolve the matter amicably.

He made this statement while addressing the media in Livingstone on Saturday afternoon.

Nkandu’s call for calm comes at a crucial time, as the FAZ elections are scheduled for March 29, 2025, and political tensions in Zambian football circles are running high.

The minister’s efforts to intervene and find a peaceful resolution to the dispute are aimed at preventing further escalation and ensuring the smooth operation of the FAZ.

Byta FM