MINISTER REFUTES ALLEGATIONS THAT RECENT RESHUFFLES ARE PLANNED TO WIN 2026 ELECTIONS



Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, has refuted allegations that the recent reshuffles at ministerial and permanent secretary levels made by President Hakainde Hichilema are a planned move to win the 2026 General elections.



Speaking during an interview with Voice of America, Mweetwa noted that the recent reshuffles are a normal process.



He stated that the President, having worked with ministers and permanent secretaries for three years, is now making changes based on his assessment of their performance.





Mweetwa, who is also the Chief Government Spokesperson, acknowledged the President’s right to position himself for the 2026 elections, emphasizing that it’s a democratic competition.





He denied that the reshuffles are solely motivated by the upcoming elections, asserting that the President’s primary goal is to align people who can effectively serve the country.





Mweetwa expressed confidence in the President’s re-election, claiming that the current focus is on development, not politics.





He dismissed criticisms that the government is suppressing the opposition, arguing that such sensational stories are common about Africa and Zambia.





The Chief Government Spokesperson insisted that there is no chaos, oppression, or suppression in Zambia and that the country’s democracy is thriving, suggesting that Zambia is a “supermodel” of democracy.





President Hakainde Hichilema last week made changes at the ministerial and permanent secretary levels in pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.