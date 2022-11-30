MINISTER REVEALS ‘CHAOTIC’ RECRUITMENT OF REPLACEMENT TEACHERS

By Rhodah Mvula

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima says the recruitment of replacement teachers that occurred between 2019 and 2021 was not approved by the treasury.

Mr. Syakalima says the recruitment was not properly done by the previous regime hence the teachers were not placed on payroll.

He has clarified that the teachers were not recruited under net enrolment as such they must be patient because of the manner they entered the system.

On Tuesday, replacement teachers gathered at the Ministry of Education demanding to be placed on payroll.

The teachers told Diamond News that they had applied for recruitment and were given appointment letters.