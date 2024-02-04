MOFNP MINISTER SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE IN SA FOR MINING INDABA

Press Statement For Immediate Release

Cape Town – Sunday 4th February 2024

Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has arrived in South Africa ahead of this year’s Africa Mining Indaba which will be held in Cape Town from 5th to 8th February, 2024.

Dr. Musokotwane will be representing President Hakainde Hichilema at the event whose theme is “embracing the power of positive disruption: A bold new future for African mining.”

The Minister is accompanied by Mines and Natural Resources Minister Paul Kabuswe, private sector players and captains of the industry, as well as other senior Government officials.

The Zambian delegation was received by Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Ms. Mazuba Monze last night and Dr. Musokotwane is expected to hold a number of bilateral and side-line meetings with potential investors.

The Indaba has attracted more than 8100 delegates, 900 investors, 700 mining companies as well as 94 Government officials drawn from different countries, providing a platform for key stakeholders from the mining industry to share investment opportunities and best practices in the sector across the continent.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech to open the 30th Anniversary ceremony at the mega mining event where all value chains will converge to gain valuable industry insights, network with influential players, explore cutting-edge technologies, and elevate professional aspirations.

Organisers believe the participation of high-profile officials underscores the significance of collaboration and sustainable development in the mining sector and that their insights will be key in contributing to constructive conversations aimed at uncovering opportunities and addressing challenges within the industry.

The event showcases Africa’s commitment to attracting investment in its mining sector where key decision-makers representing the entire African mining value chain will converge to discuss the future of African mining.

Issued by

Tamara Nyirenda

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission

tamara.nyirenda@grz.gov.zm