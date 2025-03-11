MINISTER URGED TO CLARIFY CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT



…the issue id too serious to be left to cadres says KAPUMPE



Lusaka… Monday March 10, 2025



Minister of Justice Princess Kasune Zulu has been called upon to provide clarity on the constitutional amendment process, if any, in order to guide the nation.





The call was made by Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe, who emphasized that as the Minister of Justice, her statements carry significant weight in shaping public understanding and trust.





Mr. Kapumpe expressed concern over certain political cadres making statements regarding the amendment process, stating that such remarks were discrediting the assumed process.



He stressed that the issue was too serious to be left to cadres or partisan politics.



Referring to previous statements in 2024, Kapumpe reminded the public that government had indicated there were no plans to amend the constitution at the time.





He noted that government had assured the nation that any changes would only take place after consensus had been reached and that the process would be open and inclusive.





He urged her to reaffirm this commitment to ensure transparency and integrity in governance.



To address concerns and speculation, Kapumpe requested that the Minister provide a clear outline of the amendment process.





He called for details on the steps that would be taken to ensure inclusivity and consensus-building, the budget allocated for any amendment process, and the proposed timeline for potential constitutional changes.





Additionally, he stressed the importance of a clear and authoritative statement from the Minister to dispel misinformation and reassure the public.





He also sought confirmation on whether any constitutional amendments would take place before 2026.