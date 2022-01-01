MINISTERIAL HOMES ARE DILAPIDATED LIKE STATE HOUSE, WE WONT MOVE IN, SAY CABINET MINISTERS

Ministers refuse to move into Ministerial Houses

Most Cabinet Minister are costing government money in rented facilities.

The Ministers are saying, like State House, the ministerial houses are dilapidated.

President Hakainde Hichilema has also refused to move into Nkwazi House at State House claiming its dilapidated.