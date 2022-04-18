MINISTERS ADVISED TO AVOID SITUATIONS THAT COMPROMISE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S STANCE ON FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

By Leah Ngoma

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services–GEARS- Initiative Zambia has advised ministers in the new dawn government to avoid situations that compromise president Hakainde Hichilema’s stance on the fight against corruption.

Some pictures have been shared on social media suggesting that foreign affairs and international cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo was allegedly involved in acts of bribery during his visit to Sinoma cement plant where he was given a briefcase which he says contained a branded calendar and a pen.



But Gears Initiative Zambia Executive Director Mcdonald Chipenzi says the actions, words and mannerisms of ministers must speak to the presidential hate for corruption and his position on zero tolerance to corruption.

Mr Chipenzi says if the ministers and government officials tend to take a casual approach to the fight against corruption, it will undermine the efforts being done by the law enforcement agencies such as the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC-, Zambia Police Service And Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC.

PHOENIX NEWS