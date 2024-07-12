MINISTERS, ENGINEERS TASKED TO FIND SOLUTIONS TO WATER, ENERGY DEFICIT

President Hakainde Hichilema has tasked the Minister of Energy Peter Kapala and Water and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu to work overtime to ensure that the energy and water crises in the country are resolved.

President Hichilema says the energy and water crises in the country is an emergency which needs to be addressed urgently and further charged engineers in the Ministries and in the country to come up innovative solutions to the problem.

The President who was speaking when a delegation from PowerChina Corporation paid a courtesy call on him this afternoon further tasked the two Ministries to resolve all bureaucratic hindrances that delay projects.

He also called on citizens to come forward and bring solutions to the government rather than spend time on the streets protesting.

The Head of State said government is working tirelessly to quickly implement the water harvesting project to supplement the water demand in the Kafue river for power generation.

And PowerChina Group Executive Vice president Jason Liu said the company is ready to work with the Zambian government in its quest to resolve energy and water challenges in the country through water harvesting.

Mr Liu disclosed that his company will offer planning and feasibility studies on the technical and financial viability of water harvesting for Zambia and solar energy solutions.

He added that with the help of experts in the country they will develop modern technology to improve crop production in the country.

ZANIS reports that the visit by PowerChina Group follows President Hakainde Hichilema’s meeting with the Company’s president earlier this year. @topfans