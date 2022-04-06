Ministers Resign In Sri Lanka Over Fuel Scarcity

Sri Lanka’s cabinet ministers have presented their resignation letters in response to calls from escalating protests amid economic turmoil and a severe fuel scarcity in the South Asian country.

Following discussions with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Sunday, government officials confirmed that all cabinet ministers had handed in their resignation letters, paving way for all political parties to form a new cabinet.

According to officials, Rajapaksa and the state ministers would continue to serve in their current roles.

The Prime Minister was expected to issue a special statement to the country, and political parties would be invited to join forces in forming a new government.

Protests had erupted in Sri Lanka for days, pushing the administration to either take quick action to resolve hours-long power outages and fuel shortages or resign.

A lack of basic supplies such as food and medication, as well as foreign currencies, had hit the country, affecting a variety of industries.

According to the police, a 36-hour curfew was imposed on Saturday evening and removed early Monday in order to maintain law and order in the country.