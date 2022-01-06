MINISTERS STAYING IN THEIR OWN HOUSES ARE STILL ENTITLED TO K11,000 HOUSING ALLOWANCE.

ONLY 13 out of 34 ministers will occupy government houses by the end of this month while the rest are entitled to about K11,000 monthly housing allowance.

Currently, seven ministers are staying in institutional houses.

Conditions of service for ministers state that where Government is unable to provide suitable accommodation, a minister shall be paid 40 percent of their basic salary, constituency allowance and utility allowance which altogether go up to slightly over K11,000.

It is, however, not mandatory for ministers to stay in government houses and those who live in their own accommodation are still entitled to K11,000 housing allowance.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail