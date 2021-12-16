EMBATTLED Kabushi lawmaker Bowman Lusambo has charged that all UPND members of parliarment were spineless puppets who, if not watched, would get the Head of State killed.

Speaking on Hot FM radio station, Lusambo charged that no UPND lawmaker had ever issued a policy statement in Parliament as they were all waiting for President Hakainde Hichilema to do so.

“…I can just bunch them together, they are puppets and if they’re not careful bakamwipaisha..he is a nice man….”, Lusambo retorted.

And Lusambo added that the seven other members of parliarment whose seats were nullified alongside his seat where just collateral damage as President Hichilema was merely targeting him as the ” bulldozer” due to the pressure he had put the UPND under.

And in an emotional appeal punctuated by near crying, Lusambo cried to the Church, NGOs and CSOs to come to the PFs rescue saying their members were being arrested and harassed by police and also brutalised by UPND cadres.

Meanwhile, Lusambo also made a wild allegation that there was tension in the country and that the Head of State wanted to fire a minister last week, assertions he failed to substantiate when quizzed further.

Lusambo, Chishimba Kambwili and Given Lubinda have been seeking to milk maximum political capital from the arrest of Nakachinda as they position themselves for positions in the forthcoming PF elective conference.

Kalemba December 16, 2021