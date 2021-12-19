Independent Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu has said that it is irregular that Public Accounts Committee Chairman (PAC) Mazuba Mwambazi has facilitated the appointment of his wife Mazuba on the REA Board.

Mr. Zulu said that the Chairmanship of PAC is a critical oversight role in public expenditure and having a spouse closely linked to government is irregular.

He wondered if state security wings are involved in vetting some of the appointments being made under the new Dawn administration.

“These appointments are worrying. We now have wives of Independent MPs being appointed to very sensitive government positions. We are creating fertile ground for corruption,” Mr. Zulu said.

Mr. Zulu was reacting after Independent BwanaMkubwa Member of Parliament and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Warren Mwambazi’s wife Mazuba was appointed to sit on the REA Board.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Warren Mwambazi with wife Mazuba

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga’s wife Likonge Makai Mulenga has been appointed Board Chairperson of the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga with wife Likonge

Energy Minister Peter Kapala last week announced the appointment of new Board of Directors for REA to be led by Mrs. Likonge Makai, wife to Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga.

Mrs. Likonge Makai Mulenga, an Electrical Engineer at KCM allegedly campaigned heavily for her husband when he ran on the UPND ticket as Member of Parliament for Chingola.