MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE ACHIEVES 100% SUCCESS IN FERTILIZER DISTRIBUTION FOR 2024/2025 SEASON-MTOLO PHIRI



The Ministry of Agriculture has announced a 100 percent success rate in the fertiliser distribution exercise for the 2024/2025 farming season under the Direct Input Supply Mechanism, with 285,044 out of 285,168 targeted farmers having received inputs as of December 26th, 2024.





Record Distribution Achieved, Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo revealed that the distribution exercise achieved a 99.96 percent success rate, a significant milestone for the ministry.



“The distribution process has been efficient and timely, ensuring that our farmers are well-prepared for the farming season,” Mr. Mtolo stated in a press release.





Electronic Voucher Success, in addition to the direct supply mechanism, the Electronic Voucher Rollout Mechanism has recorded a 98.1 percent success rate. The system allows farmers to select inputs tailored to their specific needs, which Mr. Mtolo said has streamlined the distribution process and enhanced farmer satisfaction.





Transparency Measures to ensure transparency, the ministry is set to publish the full list of verified beneficiaries under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).



“The verification exercise for the 2024/25 farming season has been completed, and we will soon release the full list of beneficiaries to ensure accountability,” Mr. Mtolo added.





A Commitment to Farmers, the success in input distribution highlights the ministry’s commitment to empowering farmers and boosting agricultural productivity. The timely availability of fertiliser and other inputs is expected to positively impact crop yields and overall food security.





This achievement underscores the government’s dedication to advancing the agriculture sector, which remains a cornerstone of Zambia’s economy.