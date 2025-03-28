MINISTRY OF DEFENCE APPLAUDS MAINA SOKO MEDICAL TEAM FOR LIFE-SAVING SURGERY ON TEENAGER

Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Mr. Maambo Hamaaundu, has commended the medical team at Maina Soko Medical Centre for successfully removing a bullet from a 16-year-old boy’s chest.



The boy, a Grade 10 pupil from Mazabuka District, had been living with the bullet since 2020 after being struck while asleep during the gassing fracas that affected parts of the country.



During a visit to the medical facility, Mr. Hamaaundu praised the team for their expertise in handling complex cases. He emphasized that the successful operation not only relieved the boy and his family but also showcased the country’s capacity for professional medical care.

Doctors have reported that the boy’s condition is steadily improving, and he is expected to be discharged soon.



Maina Soko Medical Centre’s anesthesiologist, Lieutenant Colonel (Dr.) Kaunda Lwimba, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to demonstrate their expertise and serve the nation.



Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele, had directed that the boy undergo surgery at Maina Soko Medical Centre after learning about his condition through local media.



Meanwhile, the boy’s mother, Mrs. Charity Hanyaanga, has thanked the Zambia Army Command and Maina Soko Medical Centre for the successful operation, which she said has restored her son’s quality of life.

