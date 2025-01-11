MINISTRY OF EDUCATION CLARIFIES ON SCHOOL OPENING DATES FOR FIRST TERM OF 2025



By Michael Kaluba



Ministry of Education Spokesperson Kunda Mando has clarified that the recently announced rescheduled school opening dates apply to both public and private schools and must be adhered to.



According to Education Minister Douglas Syakalima, Early Childhood Education -ECE- level 1, grade 1, and grade 8, now form 1, will open on February 10, 2025, while all other grades will open on January 13, 2025.





However, some private schools on the Copperbelt have issued memos to parents stating that grade 1 pupils are required to report to school on January 13, 2025, contrary to the government directive.





Ms. Mando has emphasized that the announced dates apply to all schools, whether public, community or private, and must be adhered to in order to accommodate the new curriculum.





She has advised private schools to follow the school calendar set by the government, allowing the respective grades to open as announced.



PHOENIX NEWS