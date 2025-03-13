MINISTRY OF EDUCATION DISPUTES FALSE CLAIMS OF PUPILS LEARNING UNDER A TREE AT SHIMABALA SCHOOL



Anthony Chomba



The Ministry of Education has dismissed as false reports circulating on social media that pupils at Shimabala Central Primary School in Kafue District are learning under a tree due to a lack of classrooms.





Permanent Secretary for Educational Services, Dr. Kelvin Mambwe, expressed his dismay over the misleading claims following a recent visit to the school.





He explained that the pupils had been temporarily seated outside during the recent installation of solar equipment aimed at improving the school’s infrastructure.





Dr. Mambwe clarified that the pupil’s outdoor seating was a precautionary measure to ensure safety while sensitive electrical wiring was being installed.





He emphasized that lessons had not been disrupted.



Meanwhile, Kafue Member of Parliament, Mirriam Choonya, also condemned the false social media post.





She urged parents and community members to engage with the school administration for accurate updates on school operations and ongoing projects.