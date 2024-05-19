MINISTRY OF EDUCATION (MOE) SALARY SCALES
1.SCALE F
– Primary teachers with certificates.
2.SCALE G
– Diploma holders both Secondary and Primary teachers.
Note: Advanced Diploma has no salary scale.
3.SCALE H
– Senior Teachers at primary schools.
4.SCALE I
– Degree holders both primary and secondary.
– Deputy head teacher primary.
– District Resources Center Coordinator (DRCC)
*Note:* Master Degree has no salary Scale.
5.SCALE J
– Head teachers primary.
– Head Of Department (HOD).
– Deputy Head teacher Secondary.
– College lecturers.
– Education Standard Officers (ESO).
6.K SCALE
– Head Teacher Secondary.
– PRCC.
– District Education Standard Officer(DESO)
– District Education Board Secretary (DEBS).
– HOD teacher training college.
– Vice principal College.
– Senior Education Standard Officers (SESO).
– Senior Education Officers(SEO).
7.L SCALE
– Provincial Education Standard Officer (PESO) both and provincial and National levels.
– Provincial Education Officer (PEO).
– Principal teachers College.
– Assistant Directors.
8.M SCALE.
– Directors at headquarters.
9.SUPER SCALE
– Permanent Secretaries (PS).
