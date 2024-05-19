MINISTRY OF EDUCATION (MOE) SALARY SCALES

1.SCALE F

– Primary teachers with certificates.

2.SCALE G

– Diploma holders both Secondary and Primary teachers.

Note: Advanced Diploma has no salary scale.

3.SCALE H

– Senior Teachers at primary schools.

4.SCALE I

– Degree holders both primary and secondary.

– Deputy head teacher primary.

– District Resources Center Coordinator (DRCC)

*Note:* Master Degree has no salary Scale.

5.SCALE J

– Head teachers primary.

– Head Of Department (HOD).

– Deputy Head teacher Secondary.

– College lecturers.

– Education Standard Officers (ESO).

6.K SCALE

– Head Teacher Secondary.

– PRCC.

– District Education Standard Officer(DESO)

– District Education Board Secretary (DEBS).

– HOD teacher training college.

– Vice principal College.

– Senior Education Standard Officers (SESO).

– Senior Education Officers(SEO).

7.L SCALE

– Provincial Education Standard Officer (PESO) both and provincial and National levels.

– Provincial Education Officer (PEO).

– Principal teachers College.

– Assistant Directors.

8.M SCALE.

– Directors at headquarters.

9.SUPER SCALE

– Permanent Secretaries (PS).

