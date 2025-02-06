MINISTRY OF EDUCATION SUCCESSFULLY ORIENTS TEACHERS FOR NEW CURRICULUM LAUNCH



The Ministry of Education has successfully completed the orientation of teachers ahead of the implementation of Zambia’s new school curriculum, which is set to commence on February 10, 2025.





Director of the Curriculum Development Center, Dr. Charles Ndakala, confirmed that the orientation program met its target using a cascaded approach to ensure effective teacher preparation.



“The orientation of teachers has been successful, and we have reached the intended target ahead of the start of the new curriculum,” Dr. Ndakala said.





Introduction of new subjects, Dr. Ndakala announced that the updated curriculum includes two new subjects: Travel and Tourism and Computer Science, designed to address evolving societal and technological demands.



“As a country, we have not had enough tour guides, so the government decided to respond to the demands of the tourism sector by introducing Travel and Tourism as a subject in schools,” he explained.





He added that the introduction of Computer Science aims to equip learners with essential skills in a world driven by technological advancements.





The Ministry of Education is optimistic that these changes will better align the education system with Zambia’s economic needs and global technological trends.