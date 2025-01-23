Ministry of Education to upgrade Teachers who have acquired Degrees to teach form 1 to A-Levels.





The survey conducted shows that most of the specialized teachers in secondary schools have acquired Degrees in the subjects they teach but still placed in salary G and others F, in the case for those that crossed from primary section, meaning they received responsibility allowances for teaching senior classes. Now the jeopardy comes in when the situation goes unchecked up to the time when A-Levels are introduced in schools.

By standards it is said that:





1. Diploma holders qualify to teach form 1 and 2 only meaning they will receive responsibility allowances for teaching form 3 and 4.



2. Degree holders qualify to teach from form 1 to form 6, and that they will receive responsibility allowance for teaching form 5 and 6.





Now, what happens to the trs. with degrees but not yet upgraded if taught form 5 and 6? Will they be considered for two responsibility allowances, one for teaching forms 3-4 and the other forms 5-6?





To avoid professional confusion, the Ministry of Education should expedite the upgrading of serving teachers for smooth delivery of the good competency based curriculum.



Mwanza John

PEUZ District Chairperson

Isoka.