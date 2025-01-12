MINISTRY OF EDUCATION URGES COMPLIANCE WITH NEW SCHOOL CALENDAR FOR 2025



The Ministry of Education has issued an important clarification regarding the revised school opening dates for the first term of 2025, urging all schools—public, private, and community—to adhere to the updated schedule. This comes as the government rolls out changes designed to align the academic calendar with the new curriculum.





Speaking on the matter, Ministry Spokesperson Kunda Mando emphasized that Early Childhood Education (ECE) level 1, grade 1, and grade 8 (now form 1) will officially open on February 10, 2025. All other grades will commence classes on January 13, 2025. Ms. Mando noted that this schedule is binding for all schools, regardless of their status, to maintain consistency in the education sector.



This directive follows reports that some private schools on the Copperbelt have issued conflicting instructions, asking grade 1 pupils to report on January 13, 2025. Ms. Mando warned that such practices undermine government efforts to ensure a smooth transition under the revised curriculum and called on private schools to respect the new calendar.





Parents and guardians have been encouraged to familiarize themselves with the official dates to avoid confusion. By ensuring compliance, the Ministry aims to foster better coordination in the education system, which will benefit both learners and educators.





The Ministry further advised schools to use this period to prepare adequately for the new curriculum and accommodate the unique needs of transitioning learners. The government remains committed to providing quality education for all Zambian children and has urged stakeholders to support these efforts by adhering to established guidelines.





For more information on the school calendar and curriculum changes, parents and school administrators are encouraged to contact their local education offices or visit the Ministry of Education’s website.