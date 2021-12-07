By Victoria Kayeye

Procurement officers at the Ministry of Health have been suspended to facilitate investigations into irregular procurement deals at the Ministry.

And the unit has since been closed for business.

Permanent Secretary, Lackson Kasonka has informed the Public Accounts Committee that security wings are still conducting a search for financial documents in the procurement unit.

Professor Kasonka said this when Public Accounts Committee chairperson Warren Mwambazi wondered why he was giving unclear answers from the members of the committee.

The Public Accounts Committee is currently sitting to probe into the 2020 public finance expenditure in the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, a combined team of security wings sealed off the Ministry of Health Headquarters to search for documents in the procurement process.- Diamond TV