MINISTRY OF HEALTH PROJECT MANAGER ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF OVER K4 MILLION AND US$11,000

A Ministry of Health project manager, Francis Nsenje, has been arrested in connection with theft of over K4 million and more than US$11,000.





It is also alleged that Mr Nsenje disguised various payments amounting to K2.7 million as payments for Zambia Revenue Authority from a project account under the Ministry of Health when in fact, he had inserted his personal bank account number of the Electronic Funds Transfer advice form.





By doing this, the suspect’s account was ultimately credited with the said funds at a known commercial bank.



To conceal the funds, Mr Nsenje acquired two farms in Chongwe and Chibombo and two cars.





He also conducted home improvements at his residence in Lilayi area.



Drug Enforcement Commission public relations officer Allan Tamba said during a press briefing this morning.