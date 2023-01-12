MINISTRY OF HEALTH URGES PUBLIC TO BUY DRUGS FROM COMMERCIAL PHARMACIES

In the face of increasing public outcry on the shortage of medicines in some public health facilities, the Ministry of Health has urged members of the public not to expect all prescribed medicines to be found in hospitals or clinics.

Ministry Of Health Permanent Secretary Professor Lackson Kasonka says although the public is claiming not to be accessing some medicines in most health facilities, essential drugs are available for admitted patients and those under medical observation.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Professor Kasonka reiterated that the country has enough stock with essential drugs levels at over 60%.

Professor Kasonka who has also assured that the ministry is on course to provide essential drugs to health facilities that may experience a shortage, insisting that drugs that are not found in the health facilities are meant to be bought at commercial pharmacies.

PHOENIX NEWS