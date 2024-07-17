MINISTRY OF Home AFFAIRS DISMISSES ALLEGATIONS OF ELECTION RIGGING.



Lusaka, Zambia



The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has categorically denied allegations that the increased issuance of national registration cards (NRCs) in provinces is a ploy to rig the 2026 General Elections.



Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba described the allegations as “unfounded, mischievous, and alarming”, stating that the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship (DNRPC) is simply fulfilling its mandate to issue NRCs to all eligible citizens as required by law.



Akafumba emphasized that NRCs are a necessary document for accessing various social services and are not solely associated with elections. He assured the nation that national registration offices will continue to operate normally, allowing eligible citizens to obtain and replace NRCs.



The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law, with Akafumba stating that voting in Zambia is a transparent and democratic process involving multiple stakeholders, including election observers, monitors, and participating political parties.



The UPND government has no intention of entertaining any illegal activities, including vote rigging, Akafumba added.



This statement comes amid allegations from some political quarters that the increased issuance of NRCs is a preparation for election rigging. The Ministry’s assurance aims to allay these fears and reaffirm the government’s dedication to a free and fair electoral process.