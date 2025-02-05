MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS DISTANCES ITSELF FROM CLAIMS INVOLVING EMMANUEL MWAMBA

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS DISTANCES ITSELF FROM CLAIMS INVOLVING MWAMBA



The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has distanced itself from assertions that former diplomat, Emmanuel Mwamba, has been forced into exile using the Zambia Police.





The Ministry’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Mwala Kalaluka, said they are not aware of any official government position relating to the matter.



Kalaluka clarified that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has nothing to do with Mwamba’s purported claims that certain politicians are threatening his life.





He charged that it is highly mischievous for Mwamba to place the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security in the same frame with the issue of whoever was threatening his life.



Kalaluka said there has never been any official meeting where the Ministry and the Zambia Police Service discussed Mwamba or any Zambian citizen’s recent or previous ills with the law.





He stated that law enforcement agencies work independently of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, with the only connection being government’s policy guidance.





Kalaluka has assured Mwamba that as he returns home to face the law, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security shall be the lead advocate in seeing to it that his human rights are fully respected.