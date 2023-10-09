MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA CLARIFIES ELIGIBILITY FOR MARKETEER BOOSTER LOANS

In response to questions raised during his appearance on ZNBC 2 at Kitwe studios, Henry Kapata , Director and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Information and Media, clarified the eligibility criteria for the Marketeer Booster Loan program.

On his facebook post, Mr. Kapata addressed inquiries from various individuals, including Bana Chisulu, Maron, Lisa, Liambela, Nalishebo, and Bashi Musenge, who had previously posed similar questions regarding the loan program.

Mr. Kapata explained that the Marketeer Booster Loan is exclusively available to traders who conduct their business activities at designated marketplaces, emphasizing that the program is not extended to street vendors. These loans are facilitated through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission fund, which operates under the purview of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise.

CREDIT: ZANIS