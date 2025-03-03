Ministry of Lands loses transaction data



THE Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has lost transaction data for deals processed after January 27 following a system disruption that temporarily shut down its electronic services.





The outage, which affected the Zambia Integrated Land Administration System (ZILAS) and the Zamportal platform was caused by urgent maintenance on the Government Service Bus (GSB) ICT infrastructure, according to Smart Zambia Institute.





According to a statement issued by the ministry’s principal public relations officer Delphine Zulu, the disruption prompted an emergency shutdown for investigations and repairs but further assessments revealed that some transaction records from late January onwards are now missing.





Zulu said a specialised team from Smart Zambia is currently working to recover the lost data, admitting that the situation at hand has caused operational challenges as officers are unable to process certain transactions due to incomplete records.





“The Ministry regrets to inform the Public that the disruption of the system experienced led to the unavailability of some electronic services on the ZILAS system and the Ministry’s Zamportal during the said period.”



“We would like to appeal to members of the public to be calm as we wait for the restoration of the lost data by Smart Zambia Institute to enable normal operations,” said Zulu.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 3, 2025