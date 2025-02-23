Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Reports Progress on Geophysical Airborne Survey



23rd February, 2025



The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has announced that the geophysical airborne survey in Zone A, covering the southern border, has achieved 35.4% completion as of February 12, 2025.





This progress brings the total nationwide survey coverage to 9.5%. The survey encompasses regions such as Mongu, Senanga, Sesheke, Kazungula, and Livingstone.



This initiative supports the Presidential Priority of reaching 3 million tonnes of annual copper production by 2031, aiming to unlock Zambia’s mineral potential and generate employment opportunities.





Earlier, on January 4, 2025, the Ministry confirmed the completion of Block 1 under the Country-wide High-Resolution Aerial Geophysical Survey (CHRAGS), which covered 8% of Zambia’s land area in the western region, including Chavuma, Zambezi, Lukulu, and Kalabo.





The survey utilizes advanced geophysical techniques to accurately identify subsurface mineral resources. Conducted by Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics, a Canadian firm, the project employs six aircraft to ensure steady progress.



The data collected will support exploration efforts for minerals, petroleum, and geothermal resources, aligning with global demand for critical minerals such as copper, cobalt, and lithium.





This initiative is expected to inform policymaking, promote sustainable economic growth, and deliver direct benefits to Zambians through job creation and economic opportunities.



Issued by:

Shamwinda Tembo

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development