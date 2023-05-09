GOVERNMENT IDENTIFIES 14 VX VEHICLES-KANGWA

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has so far identified 14 VX vehicles that were bought after the UPND came into office.

Secretary to the Cabinet PATRICK KANGWA has disclosed that the ministry has since written to his office over the vehicles.

Mr. KANGWA said it is indiscipline of the highest order to disobey a Presidential directive.

Meanwhile, Mr. KANGWA said government has established a Transformation Unit to deal with inefficiencies in the civil service.

He said while government cannot do away with what he termed necessary bureaucracy in the civil service; it is determined to ensure quality service delivery is achieved.

The Secretary to the Cabinet said among the number of things the Transformation Unit is tasked to do is to eliminate physical contact with public funds by civil servants.

And Mr. KANGWA said 974 civil servants have been reunited with their families.

This is out of the over 6000 applications.

CREDIT: ZNBC